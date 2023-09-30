Fauzi: KKD continues to provide support, opportunities to local animation industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) will continue to support and provide opportunities to the local animation industry, following its remarkable achievements in the realm of animation and digital content.

KKD secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa said such support can be initiated through talent programmes, grants, missions to animation festivals and business matching initiatives.

“KKD, through the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), has also taken the initiative to provide a network for all award-winning and locally produced animation films, while Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) is providing the opportunity for short animation films to be shown on the big screen.

“I am extremely proud to note that our very own Malaysian animation films are recognised globally through the multiple international awards received,” he said in his opening remarks during the special screening of the Malaysia Animation Film Festival (MAFF) 2023, here today.

On the MAFF special screening session, he said the event celebrates the brilliant talent of local animators and marks the first time that Malaysian award-winning short films are featured and enjoyed by a wider audience.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the content creators who have submitted their work to global festivals and sharing Malaysian stories with the world,” he added.

GSC, in collaboration with MDEC through the Kre8tif! platform, launched the MAFF today to pave the way for aspiring digital content creators and filmmakers with platforms to showcase their stories, aligned with the nation’s goal of positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for digital content.

The MAFF 2023 showcases homegrown animators with a line-up of short animation films at GSC from Oct 5 to Oct 25.

Movie enthusiasts and aspiring filmmakers can expect an exciting line-up of short films, such as ‘The Muralz’ by Jeremy Lee, ‘Kuihpocalypse’ by Han F, ’Pillar of Strength’ by Aie Ibrahim and ’Framed Memories’ by Mclelun Lee, with tickets priced at RM15 per person.

Also present were MDEC chief executive officer Mahadzir Aziz and GSC chief executive officer Koh Mei Lee.-Bernama