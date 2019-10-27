Fauziah grateful for discovery of son’s body

KUALA LUMPUR: The mother of film director Mohd Firdaus Mohamad Hanif, has expressed gratitude over the discovery of her son’s body a day after he was reported to be feared drowned.

Speaking through a live broadcast on her Facebook page today, actor Fauziah Nawi, 66 said her son’s remains were taken to the Kuala Lipis Hospital for post mortem.

“Alhamdulillah, I was told that the firemen who discovered the body of my child said they had never found a body so intact even after being in the water for two days (yesterday and today).

“Pitt, I’m sorry because I couldn’t take care of you as I had promised your father,“ she said with tears welling in her eyes in a video that was uploaded as soon as Mohd Firdaus was found in Sungai Jelai, Kampung Mela, Lipis, this evening.

Fauziah also urged all parties not to contact her via telephone at the moment, as she was feeling tired.

“Please do not call me now, I have no more energy to answer them. My son will be taken to the Kuala Lipis Hospital (for post mortem) and then I’m not sure if he will be brought to my house in Taman Melawati or my son’s in-laws’ house, where he lives with his children and wife,“ she said.

Fauziah Nawi thanked all the parties involved in the operation to look for her son.

Mohd Firdaus was reported missing at about 1pm yesterday after a fibre boat he was in with a friend had capsized while they were fishing near the Gemunchur Bridge in Sungai Jelai.

The police found the body of the film director about 500m from the scene at 4.25pm today.

Firdaus was believed to be in the district to finish the filming of the movie ‘Coast Guard’, which had begun about two months ago. - Bernama