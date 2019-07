PETALING JAYA: A Facebook user is in hot soup after he misinterpreted a statement by MCA Wanita on the police probe into the alleged rape of an Indonesian maid by Perak exco member Paul Yong Choo Kiong.

The Facebook user who went by the name “1 Malaysia tolak DAP” had posted a message in Bahasa Malaysia on Monday which read, “The forensics report on the rape case of a Perak DAP exco is reported to be missing. How can it be missing? Are there invisibles hands that ordered the report to be destroyed?”

The user also included a link to the MCA website, likely making a reference to a statement by MCA Wanita chairman Datuk Heng Seai Kie on Monday.

However, Heng’s statement was a criticism of the police in reference to the return of the investigation papers from the Attorney-General Chambers due to absence of the medical reports and forensic reports.

Heng’s statement read, “It is outrageous that the report of the alleged rape case involving Perak exco Paul Yong was returned, as a consequence of the police’s negligence in attaching the necessary medical reports and forensic reports. Furthermore, such delays will further set back the judiciary process.”

Perak police chief Commissioner Datuk Razarudin Husain said today that the Facebook user’s irresponsible posting is slander that undermines the integrity of the police force that had conducted the probe meticulously and impartially.

He said police have commenced investigations for defamation under Section 500 of the Penal Code and the misuse of internet network services under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

Razarudin urged the public to refrain making statements or speculations that might mar police investigations and affect the image and integrity of the police force.

On July 16, Razaruddin was reported to have said that police had filed in the probe papers with the AG’s Chambers for its perusal while waiting for both the medical and forensics report on the case to be prepared and ready for a similar submission.