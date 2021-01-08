FBM KLCI ends at day’s high of 1,633.19

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia reversed losses in the morning to close higher, with the key index regaining its momentum to stay above the 1,600-point level on the back of strong gains in rubber glove counters and bargain hunting in selected heavyweights.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 30.24 points to end the first week of 2021 at the day’s high of 1,633.19 after sliding to a low of 1,595.12 at one point.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers 1,039 to 353, while 284 counters were unchanged, 408 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Total volume decreased to 10.03 billion units worth RM7.16 billion from 6.54 billion units worth RM5.03 billion on Thursday. -Bernama