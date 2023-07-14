FDAM president Mat London dies

KUALA LUMPUR: President of the Film Directors Association of Malaysia (FDAM) Ahmad Ibrahim, better known as Mat London, passed away at the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) here at about 5.57 am today.

Confirming his demise, his son Salmany Akir Ahmad, 42, said his father breathed his last at the age of 74 due to a lung infection after being admitted to HKL’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) since June 16.

He said his father’s remains will be brought to Al-Mardhiyah Mosque in Taman Melawati this morning and will be buried at the Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Klang Gate, Taman Melawati after Friday prayers.

Salmany said the deceased was a loving father and often made sure his family gathered during ceremonies or celebrations even though the children were living apart.

“I live closest to my father, so if he is free, we will go for a drink together. He was a loving father,“ he told Bernama.

According to him, Mat London was an artist who always looked after the welfare of his friends in the creative industry and when the country was faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, he prevailed against the odds to ensure that artists continued to be allowed to work. - Bernama