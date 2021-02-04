FDAM, Profima and Seniman urge Finas to review decision on Padu Citra programme

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3: Associations representing film industry staff and professionals have urged the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (Finas) to review its decision of no longer requiring actors, employees and film directors to join any of the Finas-recognised associations under the Padu Citra programme.

In a virtual press conference held today, representatives from the Film Directors’ Association of Malaysia (FDAM), Professional Film Workers Association of Malaysia (Profima) and Seniman Malaysia (Seniman) opined that the move was unfair.

“We think it is unfair. FDAM, Profima and Seniman take this matter seriously, as it will affect the careers of over 28,000 of our members who work full-time in the local film and broadcasting industry,“ said FDAM president Ahmad Ibrahim.

Prior to this, Ahmad Idham was reported to have said the FINAS board had decided to strengthen the implementation of Padu Citra in line with the implementation of the Creative Content Industry Accreditation and Certification programme.

Under the new terms from Feb 1 this year, publishers no longer have to meet the requirement of having artistes, actors and film production crew be members of FDAM, Profima, or Seniman.

Meanwhile, Seniman president Rozaidi Jamil said any action by Finas would have an impact on all members in the creative content industry, therefore further discussions and agreements need to be achieved in order to find the best solution for all parties.

Profima president Khir Mohd Noor said accrediting everyone in the creative industry was a positive step, however, further details on the matter should be revealed to ensure that all parties would benefit from the move.- Bernama