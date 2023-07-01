‘FDI important but capital policies should not favour interest groups’

KUALA LUMPUR: The focus on attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) is important for Malaysia’s economy but the government should ensure that policies on capital do not favour interest groups.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim noted that FDIs have contributed much to the country’s economy, especially in the 80s and 90s, helping to provide jobs, raise the people’s income and generate revenue for the government.

“However, the country needs to make wise choices, what is the big revenue generation for? To build mega projects or to take care of the people’s problems in education, health and basic infrastructure?

“For me, attracting foreign investors is very important for Malaysia. Approvals must be fast, policies must be clear and must be pro-business, but we need to ensure that capital policies do not favour certain groups,” the premier said in the Special Narrative with PM programme shown live on RTM.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the government has a responsibility to ensure that the people are exposed to understanding government contracts, projects and policies.

He reminded corporate leaders and companies that the government has a responsibility to take care of the welfare of the people and workers besides generating economic growth.

On strengthening Malaysia’s image on the international stage, the premier said he has received many positive reactions from Islamic countries, Europe and China following the transition of power in Putrajaya after the recent general election.

Anwar also said Malaysia needs to play a role in the Palestinian issue as well as other global issues.

Nevertheless, the initial focus of his administration will be on domestic issues, such as the country’s economy, job opportunities, cost of living and the people’s housing needs.

“If I have to visit Indonesia, Brunei and other neighbouring countries, it is to strengthen the spirit of neighbourliness which is done by every new leader,” he added. - Bernama