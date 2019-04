CYBERJAYA: Foreign direct investments (FDIs) will boost employment opportunities in Malaysia, thereby indirectly benefiting the people, according to Deputy Trade and Industry Minister Ong Kian Ming.

He said it could not be denied that with more FDIs, there would be more high quality jobs for Malaysians.

He was responding to claims by the Malaysian Trades Union Congress that the government was merely currying favour with capitalists under the guise of enhancing FDIs at the expense of local workers.

Ong, who was speaking at a press conference at the end of a visit to Huawei’s Malaysian Global Training Centre here today, said the government’s commitment to look after the welfare of workers was reflected in the Pakatan Harapan assurance that the minimum wage would be raised to RM1,500 within five years.

He stressed that a slow increase in the minimum wage would benefit workers.