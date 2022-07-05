FDRS to be improved with fire forecast added: Tuan Ibrahim

PUTRAJAYA: The Fire Danger Rating System (FDRS) used by the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) since 2003 will be improved with a new product, namely fire forecasting by the end of this year, said Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said since 2003, MetMalaysia had provided forest and peat fire warnings through the FDRS to all Asean countries.

“This initiative will be continued with several improvements including a new product namely fire forecasting,“ he said in a statement issued today in conjunction with the 23rd Technical Working Group (TWG) and Sub-Regional Ministerial Steering Committee (MSC) on Transboundary Haze Pollution, which he chaired.

Malaysia hosted the meeting which was attended by environment ministers from four other Asean countries, namely Brunei, Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

Tuan Ibrahim said various programmes, projects and activities related to peat fire prevention, capacity building of MSC countries and the Asean region related to weather monitoring, hotspots, haze and fire fighting had been designed to strengthen preparedness for unexpected weather possibilities.

Tuan Ibrahim said based on the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre report, the Asean region will face hot temperatures above normal levels around July to October this year.

“Nevertheless, the El-Nino phenomenon that causes warmer and drier weather is not expected to occur,“ he said.

The El-Nino phenomenon occurs due to changes in atmospheric pressure and ocean temperature, especially in the Pacific Ocean.

Tuan Ibrahim said throughout 2020 until now, there had been no cross-border haze incidents in the south of the Asean region due to relatively humid weather and near-normal rainfall.

“Nonetheless, all MSC countries have given their continued commitment in preventing and tackling open burning, especially involving forests, plantations and peatlands which are the main sources of cross-border haze,” he said.

Tuan Ibrahim said the Malaysian government was always ready to face unexpected hot weather by stepping up efforts at the national level to prevent open burning and haze in the country which could affect the country’s air quality and public health. - Bernama