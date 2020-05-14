Fear of no-faith vote, not Covid-19: Kit Siang

PETALING JAYA: It is not the Covid-19 pandemic but Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s panic at Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s motion of no confidence that is responsible for the unparliamentary truncation of Parliamentary proceedings on May 18, Lim Kit Siang said.

“Mahathir said he submitted a motion of no confidence to question whether Muhyiddin truly had the support of the majority when he was sworn in as prime minister on March 1, but Muhyddin’s panicky reaction demonstrates that even now, he does not have the majority numbers to survive Mahathir’s motion of no confidence,” the DAP leader said in a statement today.

“The further truncation of the parliamentary business on May 18 to only permit the delivery of the Royal Address by the Yang di Pertuan Agong violates the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders.”

The prime minister had acted under Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders 11(2) and 15(2). Standing Order 11(2) provides for 28 days notice to be given for “the dates on which the House shall meet” and had nothing to do with “business” of Parliament which is provided in SO 14, while SO 15(2) is totally irrelevant as it provides that “government business” shall be set down by the government.

The argument that the further truncation of parliamentary business on May 18 is in line with the situation where the country is still recovering from the Covid-19 outbreak does not bear examination, the MP for Iskandar Puteri said.

“When on April 17, Parliament first sent out the notice of the Parliament sitting on May 18, daily increase of Covid-19 confirmed cases was in three-digit figures, ranging from 110 to 184 cases the previous week,” Lim said.

“On May 12, when the prime minister wrote to the Speaker, the daily increase of 16 Covid-19 confirmed cases has fallen to the lowest number since the movement control order (MCO) was imposed on March 18 – which registered a daily increase of 117 cases – and in the previous week the daily increases were in double-figures ranging from 16-70 cases.

“Can the prime minister explain this anomaly?”