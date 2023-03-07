Fear of water surge recurrence, Jeram Mawar SAR operations halted early

KUALA TERENGGANU: The search and rescue operation (SAR) for eight more victims who were missing in Jeram Mawar, Air Putih in Kemaman had to be stopped yesterday evening because it was feared that the water surge phenomenon might recur.

Head of Zone 2 of the Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department, Azman Alias said the first day’s operations had to end at 6 pm yesterday due to heavy rain at the SAR location.

He said a total of 37 personnel including those from Fire and Rescue stations of Dungun, Kemaman, Cheneh as well as Kemaman district police headquarters and the Civil Defence Force (CDF) were deployed for yesterday’s SAR operation which started at about 3 pm yesterday.

“Besides the bad and uncertain weather, we also had to end the SAR operation early because we were worried about the threat of wild animals,“ he told Bernama adding that the forest reserve is a habitat for wild animals.

Azman said his department also expects more personnel and equipment for the SAR operation which will resume at 8 am today.

He said the operation will also be assisted by tracking dogs from the K9 Unit of JBPM and the police department to find eight more victims feared missing.

“Apart from that, we are also asking for the help of members from the General Operations Force and the use of drones may also be necessary for the search effort,“ he said.

In the meantime, he advised the public not to carry out activities at locations due to the risk of water surge in the current uncertain weather conditions. - Bernama