Feasibility study for use of sensors in driving test is ongoing - Wee

KUALA LUMPUR: Ministry of Transport (MOT) is in the midst of carrying out a feasibility study on the application of the latest technologies including the use of sensors in driving tests in the country.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix) said it would improve the learning process and integrity of the driving tests carried out by the Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“For example, if someone were to take a driving test with the JPJ, we will use a vehicle which is not only installed with security cameras, but also sensors.

“At the circuit, all parking poles would also be installed with cameras and sensors to prevent the integrity of JPJ from being questioned,” he said in reply to Datuk Zakaria Mohd Edris (Bersatu-Libaran) at the Dewan Rakyat sitting here, today.

Wee said with the application of the technologies, the footage from the cameras could be viewed to solve any dispute or allegation of corruption in the testing process, but this would require big data analysis, as well as state-of-the-art sensors and the adoption of the Internet of things.

On the extension of Learner’s Driving Licence (LDL) for over two years until June 30, 2022, Wee said it was aimed at helping 462,000 candidates who could not attend driving classes and tests following the closure of driving schools during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the extension would also enable the driving schools to reschedule the driving tests for the candidates with the JPJ while complying with the standard operating procedures.

-Bernama