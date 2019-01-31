Feather in the cap for pilot who flies Agong to KL

SEPANG: Flying the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah from Kuantan to the federal capital today is something Captain Sumar Lee Hashim Lee will cherish forever.

He said it was the hallmark of his 29-year career as a pilot.

He said the flight, which took about 35 minutes, was smooth due to fine weather and with the assistance from the control tower at the Royal Malaysian Air Force Base in Kuantan and KLIA here.

Sumar Lee, 49, who is with the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) in Subang, was met after the ceremony to welcome the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar at the Bunga Raya Complex of KLIA today.

The special aircraft, an Airbus A319CJ, piloted by Sumar Lee and Captain Ahmad Najhan Mohd Jamil, 55, touched down at KLIA at 9.10am.

“This is not the first I’m flying VVIPs. In fact, I have just returned from flying Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Senegal and Vienna.

“Nevertheless, today’s flight was extraordinary and made me feel excited for the opportunity to be the pilot for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Coincidently, it was His Majesty’s first flight as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong,” he added.

The Royal couple arrived in the federal capital today for His Majesty’s oath taking ceremony to begin his term as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

Sumar Lee, who is from Selama, Perak, said he received the letter to fly the Yang di-Pertuan Agong two days ago.

Prior to the aircraft taking off, he said, it would be inspected by the police and the cabin crew must be given enough rest.

Sultan Abdullah succeeded Sultan Muhammad V, the Sultan of Kelantan, who stepped down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6 after reigning for just over two years from Dec 13, 2016. — Bernama