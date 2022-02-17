Feb 23 decision on Abdul Azeez’s appeal to strike out corruption, money laundering charges

KUALA LUMPUR: The Court of Appeal will decide on Feb 23 the appeal by former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (pix) against the High Court’s dismissal of his application to strike out his corruption and money laundering charges.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim informed Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi that the parties involved were informed of the matter through a letter of notification from the Court of Appeal which they received last week.

The case came up for mention today.

Lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad, representing Abdul Azeez, 55, confirmed the matter.

Following which, Azura set March 18 for mention for the parties involved to inform the court on the appeal decision.

The hearing of Abdul Azeez’s case, which began on Aug 19, 2020 in the Sessions Court whereby seven prosecution witnesses had been called to testify, was adjourned pending the outcome of the appeal.

Abdul Azeez is appealing against the High Court’s dismissal of his application to strike out the three bribery charges involving RM5.2 milion linked to road projects in Perak and Kedah, and 10 money-laundering charges involving a total of RM13.9 million which he was accused of receiving from Menuju Asas.

High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin dismissed the application on grounds that all the charges made against Abdul Azeez were not defective and based on the provisions of law.

The court also allowed an application by Abdul Azeez to stay hearing of his case pending the outcome of his appeal at the Court of Appeal.

Abdul Azeez was alleged to have committed the offences at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tun Perak in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 8, 2010 and at Affin Bank, Puchong City Centre, Selangor, on June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

On the money laundering charges, Abdul Azeez was charged with committing the offences in the Klang Valley area between March 8, 2010 and Aug 30, 2018. — Bernama