Feb 26 hearing on applications to challenge MACC compound notices

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court today fixed Feb 26 to hear judicial review applications filed by Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan over compound notices issued by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for allegedly receiving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds through Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s account.

High court judge Datuk Nordin Hassan fixed the date after case management before him in chambers today, attended by lawyers Shahrul Fazli Kamarulzaman and Mohd Haziq Razali representing the three applicants and senior federal counsel Ahmad Hanir Hambali acting on behalf of the MACC and its chief commissioner as respondents.

Shahrul Fazli, when met by reporters later, said the hearing would commence at 8.30 am.

The three applicants – Shahrir, former Felda chairman, Ahmad, MP for Pontian and Mohd Sumali, a Umno supreme council member who acted on behalf of Puteri Umno – had filed judicial review applications separately through law firm Messrs Shahrul Hamidi & Haziq, between November and December last year.

In their applications, the three applicants sought a declaration that the compound issued to them by MACC on Oct 7 as ultra vires therefore null and void.

They also further sought to quash the compound order, and impose an injunction on the MACC from enforcing the compound or proceeding with the prosecution.

The trio also sought a declaration that the statement of the first respondent (MACC chief commissioner) at a press conference regarding the decision to issue a compound notice to all three applicants pertaining to 1MDB funds was premature, misleading and tort of misfeasance in public office.

On Oct 7 last year, MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya at a press conference said the MACC had issued a compound notice to 80 individuals and entities that received RM420 million believed to have originated from 1MDB.

Latheefa said nine individuals and 71 entities, consisting of 23 companies, 43 political organisations and five foundations and organisations, had received the money by cheques, which involved former prime minister’s account. — Bernama