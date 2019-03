KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government has chosen to sidestep the issue of the Japanese Heroes Monument in Kedah that has riled up many quarters.

Tourism and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi “clarified” that the monument was not located within the compound of the ministry’s office in Kedah so it did not come under federal jurisdiction.

He said media reports stating that the monument was located in the Tourism Department compound were inaccurate.

“Sorry I can’t answer your questions. Federal ministers can’t comment on state matters,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby today.

The monument, officially known as “Tugu Wira Jepun”, was unveiled last Thursday after going through a restoration process. It honours three Japanese soldiers who were killed in a battle to capture the bridge in Alor Star during the invasion of Malaya in 1941, during the Second World War.

It was unveiled by Kedah state executive councillor in charge of tourism Mohd Asmirul Anwar Aris at a ceremony jointly organised by the office of the Consulate-General of Japan in Penang, the Kedah chapter of the Malaysian Historical Society and the Kedah State Museum.

Various quarters, including the National Patriots Association, have pointed out that the Japanese soldiers were invaders and thus should not be glorified.

An information board in three languages — Malay, Chinese and English — describing the soldiers as “heroes” was taken down on Sunday.