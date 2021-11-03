Federal Constitution Amendments relating to MA63 tabled for first reading (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The government today tabled the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2021 for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat which, among others, seeks to insert mention of the states of Malaya and the Borneo states.

The Bill was tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Bill proposes to amend Article 1 of the Federal Constitution by replacing Clause 2 to say the states of the Federation comprise:

(a) the states of Malaya, namely Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Selangor and Terengganu; and

(b) the Borneo states, namely Sabah and Sarawak.

The Bill also seeks to amend Article 160 (2) of the Federal Constitution to introduce the definition of Malaysia Day and to substitute the definition of “the Federation” in accordance with the spirit of the Agreement Relating to Malaysia dated July 9, 1963 and by virtue of the Agreement relating to the separation of Singapore from Malaysia as an independent and sovereign state dated Aug 7, 1965.

-Bernama

