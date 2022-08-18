Federal Court begins hearing of Najib’s final SRC appeal

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court today began hearing former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s final appeal to quash his conviction and sentence for misappropriation of RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd funds.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, chaired a five-member panel on the first day of Najib’s appeal which started at 9.56 am.

The others judges are Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judges Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Mary Lim Thiam Suan and Datuk Mohamad Zabidin Mohd.

Ad hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram appeared for the respondent (public prosecutor) while counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik , Liew Teck Huat and M. Rueben represented Najib as the appellant.

Najib, 69, was accompanied by his two sons and daughter, namely Norashman, Mohd Nizar and Nooryana Najwa.

Previously, the apex court had fixed Aug 15 to 19 and Aug 23 to 26 to hear the appeal.

The court had on Tuesday dismissed Najib’s application to postpone the appeal hearing and directed the proceedings to proceed today.

The court also denied the Pekan MP’s bid to adduce new evidence in his SRC case to nullify the trial.

On July 28, 2020, the then High Court Judge Datuk Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who is now a Court of Appeal judge, sentenced Najib to 10 years’ jail on each of the three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and each of the three counts of money laundering, and 12 years’ jail and a RM210 million fine, in default five years’ jail, in the case of abuse of position.

Last year, the Court of Appeal upheld the High Court’s decision and dismissed Najib’s appeal to set aside his conviction and jail sentence as well as the fine.

More than 100 individuals in white shirts believed to be supporters of Najib were seen gathered outside the Palace of Justice. - Bernama