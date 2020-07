PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court seven-member bench today deferred its verdict to a date to be fixed on the Attorney-General’s (AG) contempt of court application against Malaysiakini Dotcom Sdn Bhd and Malaysiakini editor-in chief over publication of readers’ comments.

Court of Appeal President Datuk Rohana Yusuf who chaired the bench told parties in the proceedings today that the court would informed them of the decision date.

The court earlier heard the contempt proceedings against Mkini Dotcom and Malaysiakini editor-in-chief Steven Gan. Senior federal counsel Suzana Atan and S. Nakunavathy appearing for the Attorney-General Tan Sri Idrus Harun and lawyer Datuk Malik Imtiaz Sarwar representing the respondents submitted before the court.

The other judges presiding on the bench were Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed, Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim and Federal Court judges Datuk Seri Mohd Zawawi Salleh, Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan, Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat and Datuk Abdul Rahman Sebli.

On July 2, Mkini Dotcom, the company which runs news portal Malaysiakini and Gan failed to set aside the leave obtained by AG to commence committal proceedings against them.

On June 17, the Federal Court allowed AG’s ex-parte application for leave to commence committal proceedings against Mkini Dotcom and Gan.

The AG sought leave to start committal proceedings against Mkini Dotcom and Gan in relation to five readers’ comments on an article published by Malaysiakini on June 9 entitled “CJ orders all courts to be fully operational from July 1” which was deemed offensive. — Bernama