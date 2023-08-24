Federal Court sets Nov 29 to hear Rosmah’s bid for leave to appeal

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has fixed Nov 29 to hear Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor’s application to seek leave to appeal against the decision of the Court of Appeal which dismissed her appeal to nullify her solar hybrid trial.

Senior Federal Counsel Shamsul Bolhassan, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed the hearing date, which was fixed following case management before Federal Court deputy registrar Faezahnoor Hassan today.

On July 22, this year, the Court of Appeal dismissed Rosmah’s appeal on grounds that her appeal had no merit.

The wife of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak had filed an application in the High Court in June last year, seeking leave to initiate a judicial review.

She named the Attorney General/Public Prosecutor, the Government of Malaysia and Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram (now deceased) as respondents. Sri Ram died on Jan 28 this year.

In the judicial review application, Rosmah sought a declaration that Sri Ram’s appointment as senior deputy public prosecutor through three letters of appointment (fiat) dated July 8, 2020, May 11 and May 21, 2021, respectively was unlawful.

She also sought a declaration that the entire prosecution proceedings and full trial for her solar case which took place from November 15, 2018, until the defence closed the case were invalid and void and that she must be acquitted of all charges under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009.

On Aug 30, last year, the High Court dismissed Rosmah’s application and she filed an appeal to the Court of Appeal which was also rejected. She then filed an application on July 5, this year to seek leave to proceed with her appeal to the Federal Court.

She wants the Federal Court to decide five questions of law.

On September 1, 2022, High Court Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan (now Court of Appeal judge) found Rosmah guilty of the corruption charges and sentenced her to 10 years in jail and fined RM970 million.

She has filed an appeal against her conviction and sentence and is currently out on a RM2 million bail pending her appeal at the Court of Appeal. -Bernama