PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court today upheld the death sentence of a former cook for murdering a student by stabbing her in the front neck four years ago.

A five-member panel led by Chief Judge of Malaya Tan Sri Azahar Mohamed said the court had carefully read the High Court and Court of Appeal judgments which found that it was Syarafi Abu that had caused the fatal injury on Nur Syuhada Johari.

He said the concurrent findings of the courts below that Syarafi had caused the fatal injury were supported by evidence.

He said the main issue raised by Syarafi’s counsel was whether the deceased had stabbed herself, adding that the issue had already been considered by the High Court which had concluded that it was Syarafi who had caused the fatal injury on the deceased.

“We do not see any misdirection on the part of the High Court and on the part of the Court of Appeal. We find there is no valid reason to disturb the findings of the court below,“ he said in dismissing Syarafi’s final appeal against his conviction and death sentence.

Justice Azahar said the court found that Syarafi’s conviction was safe.

The other judges presiding were Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri David Wong Dak Wah and Federal Court judges Datuk Rohana Yusuf, Datuk Nallini Pathmanathan and Datuk Vernon Ong Lam Kiat.

Syarafi, 29, was found guilty and sentenced to death by the Taiping High Court in 2017 for murdering Nur Syuhada, 20, a Universiti Teknologi MARA Penang student while she was in a car with him while they were on the highway, along 228th km of the North-South Expressway near Bukit Gantang, on Feb 2, 2015.

He lost his appeal at the Court of Appeal which upheld the High Court’s decision.

The evidence of a motorcycle rider who said the car had stopped at the Emergency Lane and he saw Syarafi haul the deceased out of the car by pulling her hair from behind and the deceased looked as if she was asking for help. He thought that they were quarelling.

He could not see what happened after that but then saw Syarafi climbing on the iron barrier by the road and walked downwards a hill. He then saw the deceased lying in the car covered with blood.

According to the witness, 40 minutes later Syarafi returned to the crime scene and took his handphone from the car and he heard Syarafi say “Isn’t she dead yet?”.

A pathologist who conducted a post mortem on the deceased found that her death was caused by a single stab wound on her front neck causing severe bleeding.

Assigned counsel Burhanudeen Abdul Wahid represented Syarafi while deputy public prosecutor Asmah Musa appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama