KUCHING: The federal government has allocated RM3.6 million for the ongoing renovation of the police quarters at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters Complex in Jalan Badruddin here.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin (pix) said the quarters, built in 1968, were in a dilapidated condition and have to be renovated immediately.

“It is learned that the total cost of the renovation will be RM7 million but we can only approve a part of the cost due to financial constraints.

“The remainder will be worked out by next year, at the latest. We sympathise with the 800 residents over the situation where many of the lifts are out of order and there are other problems,” he told a press conference after a visit to the complex.

Also present were Deputy Inspector–General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor; Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Azman Yusof and Home Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Alwi Ibrahim.

Muhyiddin said it will take a little more time to complete the renovation.

He also said that this year, the government has allocated RM200 million for the renovation of police quarters throughout the country.

During the visit, the minister took the opportunity to call on a policeman suffering from a chronic illness and handed over a donation. — Bernama