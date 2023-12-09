Federal Government urged to focus on development in Sabah and Sarawak

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to focus on development in Sabah and Sarawak that remain saddled with three main issues, namely roads, clean water and electricity.

Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (pix) (BN-Kinabatangan) said there are still areas in Sabah without proper roads (unpaved roads) while many villages do not have electricity supply.

“This is why I am asking the Federal Government and the state government to focus on development in Sabah. Sabah is in dire need of development.

“There are villages where big pipes have been in place for many years but there is no water supply. The Federal Government through the Rural and Regional Development Ministry must focus on these issues seriously because the people are suffering without clean water supply,” he said when debating the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12 MP) in Dewan Rakyat, today.

During the debate, Bung Moktar also proposed that the Federal Government allow private companies that are interested to complete Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Pan Borneo Highway, if there are financial constraints.

“This is important because Sabah has vast potential to develop and progress forward,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chiew Choon Man (PH-Miri) when debating the 12MP, urged the Federal Government to upgrade the Miri Airport which is congested and operating beyond its capacity, thus making it difficult for those living in the interiors of Sarawak to travel conveniently.

“The Miri Airport is the sixth busiest airport in Malaysia and the terminal building that caters for almost two million travellers every year has been operating beyond its original capacity.

“I appeal that upgrading works be done quickly because the airport serves as the gateway for people living in the interiors of Sarawak to be connected with other destinations,” he said.

Joining in the call for development was Dr Richard Rapu (GPS-Betong) who urged the government to expand the paddy planting module to Sarawak as well as set aside funds for the development of infrastructure and effective drainage system.

He also proposed that large scale farming initiatives that involve the cooperation of the community, public and private sectors be carried out with the private sector serving as the driving force to assist farmers and community to manage the network for products grown.

“Incentives can be based on production and special incentives be offered to farmers to serve as an inspiration to progress. There should also be collaboration with the private sector to optimse resources,” he said.

The Dewan Rakyat resumes tomorrow. -Bernama