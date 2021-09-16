Federal govt allocated more than RM18 mln for disaster management in Sabah - Ismail Sabri

KOTA KINABALU: The federal government through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) has allocated more than RM18.24 million to help Sabah manage counter measures against disasters to ensure the welfare of those affected is always protected.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the allocation would be used for buying 2,000 units of Food Kits (RM160,000), 2,500 units of C-Tents (RM961,250), as well as the operations of the State Disaster Management Committee (RM20,000), operations of 22 districts under the Disaster Management Committee (RM1,100,000) and Covid-19 operations management (RM16 million).

“I hope part of this allocation can be used to manage disasters and ease the burden of victims of the landslide in Penampang, Sabah yesterday. I also sympathise with the families of those who lost their lives,” he added.

He said this in a statement after presenting a mock cheque on the allocation to Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor at Menara Kinabalu here today.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri attended a briefing on Sabah’s development, in the presence of Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and state cabinet ministers.- Bernama