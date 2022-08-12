Federal govt allocates RM19m to upgrade flood warning system in Johor

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Federal government has approved an allocation of RM19 million to upgrade the forecasting and flood warning system in the state, the Johor State Assembly was told today.

State tourism, environment, heritage and culture committee chairman K. Raven Kumar said the state and federal governments have taken several proactive measures to prepare for phenomena like weather changes that can result in floods.

“The (forecasting and flood warning) system project that is currently being implemented is expected to be completed by early 2024, and involves the upgrading of 140 hydrological stations and building new hydrological stations at 100 locations,” he said during the Johor state assembly sitting at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, near here today.

Raven Kumar (BN-Tenggaroh) said the Johor Irrigation and Drainage Department was also preparing an environmentally friendly drainage master plan for the Tebrau/Plentong area in Johor Bharu and Pengerang in Kota Tinggi.

He added that the master plan will serve as the main reference material for local government agencies.

He added that the state government had also prepared a final report on flood mitigation initiatives for agricultural purposes in the districts of Pontian, Batu Pahat and Muar.

Meanwhile, Johor Youth, Sports, Entrepreneur Development, Cooperatives and Human Resources Committee chairman Mohd Hairi Mad Shah told the assembly that a motorsport hub would be set up in Ayer Hitam near Kluang in an effort to revive motorsports in the state.

Mohd Hairi said the hub would be developed in an area spanning 2.8328 hectares that belongs to the Home Ministry and is administered by the director general of the Land and Mines Department.

“God willing, work on the site will start in January 2023. Once completed, the hub will rejuvenate motorsport in the state of Johor due to its strategic location (Ayer Hitam) which is located in central Johor.

“Based on statistics and records, Ayer Hitam has organised many motorsport activities before action came to a grinding halt in 2018 and 2019,” he said.

Events held in the town comprised Malaysian Cub Prix, Motorcross, Pocket Bike, Mountain Bike, drift and go-kart.

Mohd Hairi (BN-Larkin) added that the state government will also ensure that sports hubs in Johor Bahru, especially in the Larkin area under Perbadanan Stadium Johor (PSJ) and State sports council are upgraded and maintained well. - Bernama