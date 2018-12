ALOR STAR: The federal government has approved 11 infrastructure projects for immediate implementation in Kedah, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir said today.

He said the good news was conveyed to him through letters from the Economic Affairs Ministry and the Finance Ministry last week.

Among projects approved by the Economic Affairs Ministry, he said, were the construction of a multipurpose hall in Pokok Sena, rebuilding of the Muadzam Shah Mosque, a hall in Kuala Nerang and a mosque in Changlun.

The ministry also approved special additional allocation to complete a community hall in Taman Gurun Jaya, Gurun; repair works at landslide in Taman Selasih, Kulim; repair and upgrading of mosques and surau in Kedah; reconstruction of Kampung Tong Pelu Mosque, Pedu; construction of a business complex and bazaar in Sungai Petani and renovation work of Permatang Gedong Mosque in Kuala Muda, he said in a statement here today.

Mukhriz said projects approved by the Finance Ministry were the Sungai Merbok Off-River Storage (ORS) involving the construction of a tower tank and the replacement of water pipes in Merbok and Tanjung Dawai, as well as the renovation of Al-Fateh Mosque in Bandar Baharu.

He said projects that were approved by the Economic Affairs Ministry would utilise allocation for special projects under the Economic Planning Unit that was channelled to the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU) of the Prime Minister’s Department.

As for the renovation of the Al-Fateh Mosque, it would be coordinated by the Kedah Federal Development Office, he added.

He said all the 11 projects would be carried out through open tender system.

“On behalf of the state government and the people of Kedah, I thank the federal government under Pakatan Harapan for its concern in approving the projects that will bring huge benefits for the people and in ensuring the state’s prosperity,” he added. — Bernama