Federal govt asked to consider converting loans provided to Malacca into grants

MALACCA: The federal government has been asked to consider converting the RM633.31 million loans provided to the Malacca state government into grants.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said this is considering that most of the loans were used to help the state government to provide the Malacca people with basic, welfare and social needs.

He said the Malacca government secured loans with the federal government for that purpose from the 1970s until 2015.

“As of now, the Malacca state government has 50 outstanding loans with a principal loan balance of RM633.31 million, which were used to provide basic facilities such as running water, low-cost housing as well as implementing development projects for the Small and Medium industry, building industrial areas and sports complexes.

“Therefore, the state government earnestly hope that the Ministry of Finance will consider this application, taking into account the financial capacity and capability of the Malacca state government,” he said.

He said this while delivering a speech at the 2024 Malacca State Budget Tour which was also attended by Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan at Kompleks Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, here, today.

Ab Rauf also said that the state government needs an incentive from the federal government in building infrastructure and facilities in the Malacca Waterfront Economic Zone (M-WEZ) involving the construction of major highways that will connect it with the country’s existing economic corridors.

He said M-WEZ has great potential to strengthen the country’s economy as it can complement existing economic regions such as Iskandar Johor and the Malaysian Vision Valley in Negeri Sembilan.

“The state government also hopes that the federal government can channel an allocation of RM30 million to help promote the Visit Malacca Year 2024 (TMM2024) campaign at the domestic as well as international levels.

“The state government also requires an allocation of RM12 million to conduct a traffic study as well as beautify major roads in the state in conjunction with TMM2024,” he added. -Bernama