Federal govt assistance, cooperation accelerates Sabah’s economic recovery - Tun Juhar

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s economic sector will be able to recover quickly through close cooperation between the state and federal governments, with various assistance and stimulus packages provided, said Sabah Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin. (pix)

He said this could be seen with the close relationship between the two governments in the implementation of several stimulus packages and recovery plans, by channelling various assistances in an effort to reduce the negative impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the lives of the people and the state’s economic development.

He added that several assistances were channelled to the affected people and business communities, including the Sabah Economic Stimulus Package; the Covid-19 Sabah Prihatin Aid and the reopening of economic sectors in phases by the state government.

“The federal government is implementing several economic recovery plans, including the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package; National Economic Recovery Plan; Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy; and People’s Protection and Economic Recovery Package,” he said.

He said this when delivering a policy speech in conjunction with the opening of the First Meeting of the Second Session of the 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly here today.

Also present were Chief Minister, Datuk Hajiji Noor; two Deputy Chief Ministers, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam; and State Assembly Speaker, Datuk Kadzim M Yahya.

Juhar also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to the federal government for the attention, support and all assistance given to Sabah, not only in reviving the economy but also in the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme in the state.

He said that the large allocation given to Sabah, amounting to RM5.1 billion under the 2021 Budget for the implementation of development projects including various assistances to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, demonstrated the federal government’s concern for the people and the state.

“For the Covid-19 Sabah Prihatin Aid 2.0 and the Covid-19 Sabah Prihatin Aid 3.0, Sabah has spent RM324 million to help the people and all sectors affected by the pandemic.

“This includes one-time cash assistance; rent exemption for the people’s housing programme, immunisation programme and food basket assistance,” he said.

-Bernama

