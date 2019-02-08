Federal govt compassionate aid for Putatan, Kudat fire victims

KOTA KINABALU: The federal government has allocated RM96,850 as compassionate aid and schooling aid for fire victims in Putatan and Kudat, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The Deputy Prime Minister said the aid was for 77 heads of households who lost their homes in a fire in Kampung Kerakit, Pulau Banggi, Kudat, on Jan 13 and 78 heads of households and 42 schoolchildren who were affected by a fire in Kampung Pasir Putih, Putatan, on Jan 11.

“Each head of household will receive compassionate aid of RM500 while each of the schoolchildren will receive schooling items worth up to RM150. The aid is not compensation for damage to the houses and other property but assistance to ease the burden of the victims,” she said at the presentation of the National Disaster Aid for fire victims in Putatan near here.

Also present at the event were Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew; Sabah Assistant Minister of Law and Native Affairs Datuk Uda Sulai, who is the assemblyman for Petagas; and Putatan MP Awang Husaini Sahari.

Dr Wan Azizah said the federal government was sensitive and sympathetic to the misfortune of the disaster victims.

“So far, the federal government has provided disaster relief aid totalling RM7.23 million from the National Disaster Trust Fund to the Sabah government through the implementing agencies appointed to repair or rebuild the damaged infrastructure.

“These include the Belantos Longhouse, Nabawan; resettlement project in Kampung Tanjung Kapor, Kudat; stalls in Kampung Tonsom, Langkon, Kota Marudu; pedestrian bridge and concrete road in Kampung Pantai Bahagia, Kudat, and slope repair at the temporary detention centre, Kota Kinabalu,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah also said that the federal government provided compassionate aid as an immediate relief measure for disaster victims.

“In 2018, a total of RM2.09 million in compassionate aid was given to 4,186 heads of households who were victims of disasters throughout Sabah,” she added. — Bernama