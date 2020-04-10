Federal govt contributes three million face masks to Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah today received three million pieces of face mask from the federal government for distribution to households in the state.

State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong, in a statement, said the consignment was specially flown from Kuala Lumpur by a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) aircraft.

He said the distribution would be coordinated by the District Disaster Management Committee (JPBD) based on the latest statistics provided by the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

Each household will be given four pieces of the face mask, he added.

Safar said the state government expressed its appreciation and gratitude to the federal government, through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF), for the face mask contribution. - Bernama