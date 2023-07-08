Federal Govt has never denied the rights, benefits of the Kelantan people: Ahmad Zahid

JELI: The Unity Government (Federal Government) has never denied the rights that the state of Kelantan rightfully deserved, just like other states.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) said everything that the Unity Government has said is not empty talk or empty promises but the impact and implementation of programmes have already been carried out and the benefits enjoyed by the people.

“Everyone can witness the government’s commitment and efforts to assist the people to its best ability, including people in the rural areas and interiors, despite the very challenging economic situation.

“Therefore, I wish to urge everyone to see for themselves and think rationally about the ability and capability of the Unity Government,“ he said in his speech at the Desa Cerdas KEMAS programme at Plaza IMT-GT Bukit Bunga, here today.

Elaborating further, Ahmad Zahid who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development said the togetherness and compatibility between the Federal Government and State Government can offer huge benefits to the people of Kelantan in carrying out the development agenda under Malaysia MADANI.

“I honestly do not see the relevance of some who claim that the Unity Government has been bias and had sidelined certain states that do not have the same political ideology with the Unity Government,“ he said - Bernama