Federal govt stable and not affected by Sabah political turmoil, say analysts

PETALING JAYA: The current “political turmoil” in Sabah will not have any impact on the federal government, which is stable, said political analysts, who also called for a halt to politicking in the state.

Universiti Putra Malaysia political science professor Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan said the fragility of the Sabah government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, was expected.

“The unity government at the federal level is mostly made up of Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Barisan Nasional (BN). However, the situation in Sabah is unique in that Perikatan Nasional (PN) leads the state government with BN, while PH is the Opposition.

“Hajiji’s Bersatu state Cabinet members who left PN were expected to create a ripple effect as they were no longer with the (state) coalition. Hajiji’s remaining Cabinet members were then destabilised and when Umno Sabah decided to leave, it was clear that Hajiji’s government had fallen,” he said.

Jayum added that the situation could be seen as a realignment of political support, and is expected to lead to a new government with different partners.

“The changes in the Sabah government are not expected to have any significant impact on the federal government as GRS brings only six seats to the coalition. The loss of these seats will not destabilise the federal unity government.

“A state election can now be called and all interested parties can test their support to form a new alliance or coalition and thereby produce a new leading party in the state.”

Jayum said last year’s general election showed the dynamics of Malaysian politics, which is a good thing as stronger players can negotiate for better leadership in the state government.

“We have seen that in the federal unity government, where consensus across a wide spectrum was made to bring about a strong coalition,” he said.

Jayum hopes that Sabah goes back to the people for a new mandate so that Sabahans can decide what they want in the leadership and the party to take the state and its people to greater heights.

“Politicians cannot be allowed to decide as they carry their voices and not those of the people. It is only right that if Hajiji has lost majority support, he should ask the governor to dissolve the state assembly so that elections can be held to elect new leaders to form the next state government.

“The time is ripe for Sabah to go to the polls as the country is bracing for a new style of leadership provided by (Datuk Seri) Anwar Ibrahim, who is consultative and listened to the views of many before he formed his Cabinet and government.

“That should be the basis of forming a federal, state or regional government because Malaysia is plural and all voices should be given their weight,” he said.

On Sunday, Hajiji said 44 of the 79 state assemblymen continue to back him and that he had submitted their statutory declarations of support for him to the Sabah governor.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak political analyst Prof Datuk Dr Jeniri Amir said the situation in Sabah should be resolved as the people are sick of politicking.

“They must come up with a pragmatic formula to solve this issue once and for all. Sabahans are fed up and getting sick of the political situation in their state.

“This type of politicking has been going on since the 1970s, and it should stop. The focus should be on reviving the Sabah economy instead. If they keep politicking, they will send the wrong message to foreign investors.”

Jeniri said Sabah must follow in the footsteps of the federal unity government in gaining the people’s trust.

“The federal government is very stable and remains intact even though there are hiccups in Sabah.

“This shows how good leadership at the federal level can bring about good qualities in his (Anwar’s) Cabinet,” he said.