Federal govt urged to look into high airfares: Sabah CM

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has urged the federal government through the Transport Ministry to look into reducing airfares for domestic flights, said Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor.

Hajiji who is also Sabah Finance Minister said the airfares have increased to the extent they are burdening the people who have to fly to Kuala Lumpur from Sabah or vice versa.

He said the state Cabinet has discussed the matter during its weekly meeting here today and viewed the exorbitant airfare hike seriously.

“Whether it is for work or leisure, the high airfares have posed a challenge for individuals and families. This also does not bode well with the aspiration to bring in more visitors to Sabah now that the country’s border has been reopened on April 1,“ he said in a statement today.

It was earlier reported by Bernama that local commercial airlines providing flights from Kuala Lumpur to Kota Kinabalu and Kuching were offering ticket prices from RM300 onwards for a return trip during the festive period.

However, checks on the websites of commercial airlines recently found the (return) flight tickets could go up to RM2,000, an increase of about 566 per cent during the Aidilfitri festive period from April 29 to May 8.

Hajiji said the recent report of the airfare price hike for the flight from Kuala Lumpur to Sabah during the Aidilfitri festive period has raised concerns and the state government wants the federal government and Transport Ministry to look into the matter.

The Chief Minister said many Sabahans are either studying or working in the peninsula and most of them want to return to their hometown to celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri with families.

“We urge the Transport Minister to look into the matter immediately and reduce the price, which reportedly has skyrocketed to around 566 per cent compared to the non-festive period flight fares for the same route.

“But with the soaring price of air tickets, many will not be able to return home simply because they could not afford it. It is burdening the people, therefore, we in the state cabinet feel the relevant authorities need to act,” he said. — Bernama