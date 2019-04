KUCHING: Outgoing Sarawak federal secretary (SUP) Datuk Mansor Man described his role as crucial in facilitating close cooperation between the state and federal governments.

He said one of his responsibilities as federal secretary, now under the purview of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), was to ensure closer ties and cooperation between the federal and the Sarawak governments, to realise their respective aspirations.

Mansor, 18th federal secretary in Sarawak, who assumed the post on Aug 1, 2017, would reach the mandatory retirement age on May 10 this year.

“For the past one year, nine months, 12 days serving in Sarawak, I have experienced quite a bit, as well as the challenges, successes and bittersweet memory that I will not forget until the end, InsyaAllah (God willing).

“Initially, it was hard to imagine moving to Sarawak considering my mandatory retirement isn’t that far off and I thought I will retire while serving the Public Service Department,” he said, during a dinner with head of federal agencies and departments in Sarawak here last night.

Also present were Public Service director-general Datuk Seri Borhan Dollah and Sarawak State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

“Talking a bit of my career in public service, I began to serve the government as administrative officer before being appointed to the administrative and diplomatic officer (PTD) post in 1991/1992 as an assistant secretary at Health Ministry in July 1983.

“I have also served in a few ministries including the Home Ministry and Education Ministry; and I have a long fruitful “marriage” with PSD,” said Mansor, who thanked his wife Datin Dr Faridah Aryani Md Yusof for her understanding and unwavering support .

He also expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg who has given him the trust to carry out his duties and help realise the aspirations of the federal and state governments.

“It would have been difficult for me and the SUP office to carry out our duties without the help and support of the state government,” he said. — Bernama