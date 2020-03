KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources will continue to work with the state governments to preserve and conserve forest areas in such efforts as the Central Forest Spine (CFS) project, the Heart of Borneo (HoB) initiative, as well as restorative and tree-planting programmes throughout the country.

Its minister Datuk Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (pix) said the commitment, support and cooperation of the state governments were crucial to the preservation of forests and biodiversity.

In a special message in conjunction with the International Day of Forests 2020, he said the ministry would continue to draw up policies, strategies and action for Malaysia to become a strong developing country with emphasis on sustainable management of natural resources based on the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030.

Shamsul Anuar said he hoped this year’s theme of ‘Forests and Biodiversity’ would remind the public that forests were an invaluable heritage and it was important to preserve them for today’s and future generations.

“Malaysia must maintain having more than 50% land as forest areas, in line with its international commitment,” he said.

“It is not easy and very challenging to maintain this as Malaysia is a country which is fast developing,” he said, adding that the country’s forests were habitat to 80 per cent of terrestrial flora, fauna and insects.

In 2012, the United Nations declared March 21 as the International Day of Forests to foster public awareness of the importance of forest areas as a resource which must be sustainably managed.

It will also expose the public to the importance of preserving and conserving forest heritage. — Bernama