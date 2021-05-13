Federal, state leaders call for SOP compliance during Aidilfitri celebration

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal and state leaders have urged the public to strictly adhere to standard operating procedures (SOP) during the Aidilfitri celebrations which begin tomorrow.

Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in his special message stated that people should take care of their health and that of their loved ones by complying with the law, set SOP, and effective hygiene practices.

The wearing of face masks and physical distancing should also become a daily practice for all, said National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

Although visiting one another and heading back to hometowns is not allowed this time around, Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the public could still greet each other via other means, including online, and at the same time ensure that the SOP was maintained.

“Although Syawal (month of Aidilfitri) this time has to be celebrated at a time when the country and the world is still hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, at least it can still be celebrated in a peaceful and safe manner,” said Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein on his Instagram page.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad also urged the people not to be careless in terms of following the SOP, and invited them to take the opportunity to forgive each other and strengthen their ties.

A similar message was conveyed by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who said the guidelines set were for a reason, and believed that the difficult decision had to be made to ensure better public health for the people.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg said that staying safe from Covid-19 should be a priority among the people, in line with the teachings of the religion.

Similarly, Kedah Menteri Besar Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor stated that people should celebrate Aidilfitri under the new norm and abide by the SOP in order to keep everyone safe and healthy.

Meanwhile, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said the measures taken by the government were not to spoil the cheer of the celebration, but to curb the growing threat of Covid-19.

Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail hoped that the people of Pahang would continue to persevere in the war against the pandemic, adding that a positive outcome was possible with cooperation from all parties.

“Muslims must continue to strive, pray and trust in Allah, and not give up in the test we face due to the Covid-19 pandemic”, said Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad in his Aidilfitri message.

Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, meanwhile, appreciated the sacrifices made by the frontliners in order to maintain health and safety during this challenging situation.- Bernama