Federal Territories Indian Development Foundation director charged with misappropriation of property

BUTTERWORTH: A director of the Federal Territories Indian Development Foundation was charged in the Sessions Court here today with 11 counts of misappropriation of property, worth RM86,000 belonging to the foundation.

M.Govindarajoo, 65, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah.

On all the charges, Govindarajoo, who is a consultant, is accused of dishonestly misappropriating property belonging to the Federal Territories India Development Foundation amounting to RM86,000 at a bank in Taman Inderawasih, Jalan Chain Ferry here on Aug 25 last year.

The charges were framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code which carries an imprisonment for up to five years, whipping and fine, if found guilty.

Govindarajoo also pleaded not guilty to 11 alternative charges, framed under Section 406 of the Penal Code, with criminal breach of trust involving property, amounting to RM86,000, belonging to the same foundation at the same place and date.

He was allowed bail of RM2,000 on each charge and ordered to report himself at the office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) once a month, as well as surrender his passport to the court.

The court set Sept 1 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Mohd Afif Ali prosecute, while Govindarajoo was unrepresented. - Bernama