Federal Territories Ministry aims to produce more community entrepreneurs among PPR, PA residents

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry aims to produce more community entrepreneurs among the B40 group, especially residents of the People’s Housing Project (PPR) and the Public Housing (PA), to help them generate income.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim (pix) said this followed the success of the Creative Community Entrepreneur - Malaysian Creative Sewing Arts Programme for youths, single mothers and housewives of the housing projects.

“The selected participants attended courses on sewing, creative arts and online marketing, as well as provided with the sewing machine and other equipment, costing about RM10,000, to produce products such as tote bags, face masks and soft toys,“ he said after inspecting the programme at PPR Kampung Muhibbah here, today.

He said some of the participants had recorded increase in their sales and able to earn additional income of up to RM2,000 a month through the initiative which started last March.

Shahidan said the ministry also planned to set up a one-stop centre that would be equipped with various facilities, including food stalls, as a platform to market their products to a wider audience, including foreign tourists.

“For the moment, the products are sold online,” he added. -Bernama