Federal Territories Ministry, DBKL studying options to resolve flash floods in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry will meet with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to find the best solutions to resolve flash flooding in the capital city after several areas were inundated today.

Its Deputy Minister, Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias said the ministry is taking the matter seriously as flash floods occurred in several areas after only two hours of continuous rain, submerging vehicles as floodwaters rose rapidly.

“Although it happened rather rapidly, to me, it should not be used as an excuse to blame any party. Therefore, we must have a further discussion with DBKL to identify the best solutions to solve this problem in the short term, middle term and long term.

“In addition, I will also respond to this issue at the Dewan Rakyat imminently,” he said in a statement here today.

The Malaysian Highway Authority posted on Facebook informing that flash floods had affected several routes on the Besraya Expressway, including the route from the city centre to Salak South, from Kuchai to Salak Jaya as well as from Kampung Malaysia to Kuchai.

Meanwhile, the Stormwater Management And Road Tunnel, or SMART Tunnel, has been completely closed to motorists temporarily to make way for flood diversion operations.

Photos of submerged cars in flooded parking lots in affected areas in the city posted by concerned Malaysians had gone viral on social media earlier. — Bernama