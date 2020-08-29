Federal Territories Ministry to hold meeting with Kampung Baru landowners

KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories Ministry is arranging another meeting with owners and heirs of Kampung Baru land to present a new approach to the development of the area in the near future.

Its Minister, Tan Sri Annuar Musa (pix) said this followed the decision not to proceed with the Kampong Bharu Development Concept Plan 2019 and the offer to purchase land at RM1,000 per square foot as it only obtained the consent of 61 per cent of landowners there.

“The owners and heirs of Kampung Baru land must be informed that the plan would not proceed because there may be some who are waiting and looking forward to receive the offer of RM1,000 per square foot,“ he said at a press conference in conjunction with the GoKL Bus New Route launching ceremony here today.

Without divulging the actual date, he however stressed that he would hold the meeting when the complete plan which is more realistic and feasible is completed.

Explaining further, Annuar said the concept which will be adopted in the new approach is the internal to Kampung Bharu and does not involve external parties in the land purchase of the area.

Development will also be divided into specific grids and smaller plots and would be carried out in phases.

“We have identified seven plots that can be developed immediately, among them is the field near Jalan Syed Mahadi, the area next to the New Mosque. These areas are ready to be developed,“ he said.

Annuar said the concept of development must also be participative with landowners with the involvement of government-linked companies (GLCs) as well as designating the site as a special development area.

Annuar said his ministry was also drafting a social safety net to help the urban poor.

The plan will be tabled at next week’s Cabinet meeting to be evaluated by the various ministries involved.

“This is in line with the government’s efforts to revise the Poverty Line Income to RM2,208 compared to RM980 adopted since 2005.

“We have also identified 178 areas where urban poverty exists, including the People’s Housing Schemes (PPR),“ he said.

He said the statistics, among others, would be reviewed to expand existing programmes such as the free school bus service for PPR residents.

Annuar said his ministry would also seek the cooperation of various sectors to ensure the plan was more integrated.

Earlier, Annuar launched the maroon line of GoKL bus which is the eighth route of the service, connecting Kampung Batu Muda PPR to Sentul LRT.

The 15-kilometre route will start from SMK Tiara Permai, via PPR Kampung Batu Muda and Taman Batu Muda Health Clinic, into Jalan Sentul Pasar towards the city centre and will pass through Sentul LRT station and Sentul Urban Transformation Centre (UTC). -Bernama