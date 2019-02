KUALA LUMPUR: The Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya are the pulse of the development of Malaysia, according to Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

In 2017, the Federal Territories according to him contributed a sizeable 13.5% to Malaysia’s GDP.

The population of the Federal Territories as estimated by the Department of Statistics Malaysia last year was 1.98 million.

“The objectives of Kuala Lumpur as an international commercial and cosmopolitan city, Putrajaya as an administration centre of the federal government and Labuan as a global financial hub, have made Malaysia capable in competing with other fast developing countries,“ he said in a Federal Territory Day message today.

Federal Territory Day is celebrated every year on Feb 1 starting from 1974, following the declaration of Kuala Lumpur as a city.

In an effort to further develop the country, Mohamed Azmin had urged the people to fulfilled their social responsibility to the surrounding community.

This he said, would ensure balanced development and harmony to the city dwellers.

“Let us realised the dream together and ensure continuos progress of the Federal Territory, so that it can be on par with other developed countries in the world,“ he said. — Bernama