Feeding the poor must go on despite challenges

PETALING JAYA: For those who have made it their mission to feed the poor, their work must go on, even in the worst of times.

Having to cope with the rules implemented to curb the spread of Covid-19 is just another challenge to be taken in stride for soup kitchens that serve the needy in the Klang Valley.

Pertiwi Soup Kitchen founder and volunteer Datuk Munirah Abdul Hamid (pix) said help from volunteers stopped when the movement control order was imposed.

“So, now we just pack the food and place them on a table to be picked up by anyone who needs it,” Munirah told theSun yesterday.

Pertiwi serves lunch and dinner from a certain location in Lorong Medan Tuanku in Kuala Lumpur every day.

“We try to ensure that the homeless and underprivileged still get a square meal.”

Fortunately for Pertiwi and its beneficiaries, the funds have yet to run out but Munirah is anxious of the day when the money will stop coming in.

“We hope there are still some of them who will continue to care for those who are struggling daily,” she said.

Pertiwi needs about RM100,000 a month to keep its operations going.

“We don’t know what lies ahead, how the uncertainty will eventually affect us, and that is a major concern,” Munirah added.

“We also take steps to keep everyone safe,” she said. That is a difficult task given that 400 to 500 people stop by for a meal every day.

Kembara Soup Kitchen founder William Cheah said it has been difficult lately to get enough money to fund his efforts.

Kembara distributes items such as flour, sugar, cooking oil, salt, eggs, onions and potatoes to underprivileged families.

They now have 300 families on their list. The rations are packed and sent to each family.

Cheah said that Kembara spends about RM30,000 a month on the supplies.

However, it does not have a list of regular beneficiaries so to ensure that it always has enough to go around, it shares its resources with other non-governmental organisations and collaborates with companies that supply the products.

“This makes it more cost effective.”

Cheah said from March until June, Kembara had already distributed 300 tonnes of dry food. The items, packed in “care packages” were distributed to about 15,000 families.

Each package is worth about RM50.

Kembara, which operates nationwide, will be having a car boot sale in Kota Kemuning this Sunday. The money will be donated to those affected by the targeted enhanced movement control order in Sabah.

Ras Adiba Radzi, chairman of Orang Kurang Upaya Sentral, said her organisation helps people to gain employment. It has a platform to disseminate information on available jobs.