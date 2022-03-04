Feeling depressed? Get therapy on Zoom

PETALING JAYA: Healthcare technology has come a long way.

For instance, surgeons have done everything from removing tumours to stitching up wounds of their patients several hundred miles away.

It therefore comes as no surprise that one no longer needs to be in the same room with his psychiatrist to get treatment for depression or other mental health problems.

According to the Mental Illness Awareness and Support Association (Miasa), mental health treatment carried out online has helped many in need.

“This is especially useful for those who are unable to travel or people who suffer from social anxiety and become overwhelmed at the thought of coming face to face with their therapists,” a Miasa spokesman told theSun.

Online treatment for mental health issues now offers several advantages over the traditional method.

“It is especially suitable for cases where clinical diagnosis is not necessary,” the spokesman said. “It can be the starting point for them to understand themselves better.”

He noted that all that is needed for easy access to mental health services is a stable internet connection and the necessary gadgets.

Rather than meeting the psychiatrist face to face, online mental health treatment is largely carried out through conference apps such as Zoom. For the patient, the psychiatrist is just a face on the screen talking to him.

The Miasa spokesman gave an assurance that online therapy works just as well as traditional therapy.

“Studies have shown that online cognitive behavioural treatment is just as effective as in-person therapy in treating mid depression, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder and generalised anxiety disorder,” he added.

Online therapy has also been used to successfully treat addiction to gambling.

Another advantage online therapy offers is that it can reduce the stigma attached to mental health problems.

However, the spokesman cautioned, online therapy alone is not enough for several categories of mental health illnesses.

“For instance, a person who poses physical danger to others will have to be treated in-person, given the limited scope of online therapy,” he said.

He said a survey showed that 35% of participants reported a preference for online therapy services.

“Based on this, it has been suggested that offering online therapy, coupled with face-to-face sessions, can help to increase utilisation of our services and thus better serve the community,” he added.

Mind Psychological Services and Training clinical psychologist Dr Joel Low believes online services that come in the forms of apps serve a distinct role in the spread of mental health services.

He noted that during the Covid-19 pandemic, when access to face-to-face care was severely reduced, and incomes affected, such apps gave people access to some decent services.

“It is also helpful given the fact that it gave many people access to help but discretely,” he told theSun.

“You tapping away on your phone is a whole lot more stealthy than you doing a video call with your therapist, and for many people, this is extremely helpful,” he said.

Besides that, it is also less costly, he pointed out.

However, Low said, there may come a time when a big divide develops between the patient and the therapist.

“I think that when you share the space, there is a kind of energy, something you will not get online,” he said.

He said there is also a higher chance of distraction in online therapy.

“Be it a reminder notification, or a ping from one of your chat apps, there’s always going to be that something that’s going to divert your attention away from the therapy that’s going on, and as a result break that connection between you two. Do that often enough, and I think the therapy becomes so disrupted that it stops being effective anymore,” he added.