Felcra launches broken rice priced at RM13 per 5kg

BAGAN DATUK: Felcra Berhad today launched its own brand of five per cent quality broken rice priced at RM13 for five kilogrammes (kg).

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix), who was officiated the launch, said the rice sold at a promotional price of RM10 was 100 per cent produced in the Perak rice estates.

“For the first time in Felcra’s history, we have launched this rice at a promotional price of RM10, which was previously RM13 at market price and RM12.10 at a wholesale price,” he said at the the Felcra breaking of fast event and launch of the Super Special Rice at Masjid Tuminah Hamidi, here, today.

Also present was Felcra chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

Earlier, it was reported that Felcra would produce chicken, rice and cooking oil starting this year.

For the production of rice, paddy fields under FELCRA produce up to 40,000 tonnes of yield a year which is processed into 5kg bags of rice.

A total of 3.6 million 5kg bags of rice are targeted to be produced a year, where 500,000 Felcra settlers will benefit from a 15 per cent subsidy of the retail selling price.

Felcra is cultivating paddy in an area of ​​3,263 hectares at Felcra Seberang Perak involving 1,500 participants.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Minister of Rural and Regional Development, launched the Restu Foundation’s National Level Al-Quran Waqf. - Bernama