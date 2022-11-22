Felda admin clerk claims trial to CBT involving over RM40,000

KUANTAN: A Felda administrative assistant was charged in the Sessions Court here today with criminal breach of trust involving death benefit fund amounting RM41,652.42.

Nurul Syafiha Awang Za, 33, from Marang, Terengganu, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain.

The accused committed the offence by pocketing the death benefit payouts for the next-of-kin of seven settlers, which were entrusted to her at Felda Sungai Panching Timur office between Feb 2018 and June 2019.

The mother of three was charged under Section 406 of the Penal Code, which provides imprisonment for up to 10 years with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

The accused was transferred to Felda Chini, Pekan but has now been suspended.

Judge Ahmad Zamzani allowed the accused who was unrepresented, bail of RM5,000 with one surety and ordered her to report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

The court then fixed Dec 22 for mention. - Bernama