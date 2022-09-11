Felda community welfare key concern of Ismail Sabri

PETALING JAYA: Felda settlers have always been given special attention by the Barisan Nasional (BN) government as they have been considered the backbone of the nation’s economy.

The second-generation settlers are also benefiting from the attention given to them by caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration.

He had previously said the Felda community’s development was better under a BN government as proven by the distribution of various forms of assistance and initiatives to help them.

“The government has announced many initiatives for the Felda community and we can see the difference in the treatment they received under the BN and Pakatan Harapan administrations.”

He was speaking at a Jamuan Rakyat event organised by the Sebertak Felda Community on Monday.

Felda 24 Jengka settlers chief Razak Daud, 60, said as a leader, the (caretaker) prime minister has taken Felda to the next level.

“With all the initiatives executed by Ismail Sabri, our socioeconomic welfare is being well looked after. Our second generation is not being neglected either and I can say our children’s future is in safe hands. This is what we are looking for in a leader.”

Razak said he could not thank Ismail Sabri enough for the initiatives he has endorsed as they can sustain Felda settlers for the next 50 years or more.

“His efforts to help settlers must be applauded. We should bestow him and his administration with our praises. No other leader has taken care of us as much as he has. He carried on the legacy of past BN leaders and has taken us to the next level of prosperity.

“The Felda New Generation Housing Project is just one such initiative he launched to enable us to live in the settlements, start side businesses and boost our financial strength.”

At a Felda Settler’s Day celebration last July, Ismail Sabri announced an allocation of almost RM65 million to implement five initiatives for settlers and their second generation.

Faiz Rahman, a second-generation settler at Felda Air Hitam in Johor said under Budget 2023, RM2.6 billion was allocated to all main agencies regulating commodity activities, including Felda.

Faiz, an Economics degree holder from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, said the allocation to upgrade infrastructure at each settlement was increased from RM50,000 to RM66,000 annually.

“I don’t know about the past, but from what I have seen, Ismail Sabri has taken note of our concerns and has looked into them. This is why we have so many initiatives for Felda settlers today compared with those provided under previous governments.”

Luthfi Mohd Adam, a second-generation settler and youth leader at Felda Tanjung Rambutan in Perak said the government under Ismail Sabri had provided youths with an opportunity to grow their businesses through a RM10 million revolving Felda Youth Entrepreneurs Fund.

“I am planning to take advantage of this fund and apply for a RM30,000 loan to raise chickens and goats on my land. This will provide me with additional income and raise my standard of living.

“The fund is something new for us since no other government has initiated such a scheme to assist Felda settlers.”

On Oct 27, Ismail Sabri said Felda settlers have been and will always remain special, and that the government would continue to take care of them, including their second generation.

“The various incentives for the settlers initiated from the beginning of the Felda land settlement programme is proof of how special they are to the government. Even when Felda was deluged with problems, the settlers were never neglected.”