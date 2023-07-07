Felda folk thank Unity Gov't, PM for fulfilling needs

KUALA LUMPUR: Felda settlers in Pahang, Malacca and Perlis have expressed gratitude for the Unity Government's efforts to improve their welfare and quality of life, including providing infrastructure, healthcare, and housing, as well as enabling digital transformation.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier today announced several initiatives and incentives for Felda folk in conjunction with the Felda Settlers’ Day celebration.

In PAHANG, Felda Selancar 3, Rompin chief Kordi Hussin, 65, said the slew of announcements by Anwar proved that the Prime Minister was very concerned about the settlers.

“Our requests regarding street lights and the issue of abandoned New Generation Felda Housing (PGBF) projects were among those given due attention and will benefit us greatly. We are very grateful and happy with the announcement of the initiatives,“ he said while hoping that Felda would progress further under its new chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

A second-generation settler of Felda Keratong 5, Rompin, Mohd Sahrin Abdullah, 45, meanwhile, hoped that the issue with regard to the abandoned PGBF projects would be settled quickly and that the government would be able to find a way to increase the number of housing projects.

“Most of the second generation have moved away for work, but some have the desire to return to their hometown when they are older. If the number of PGBF houses is increased, at least it gives them the option to own their own home at a very reasonable price,“ he said.

In PERLIS, a first-generation settler of Felda Rimba Mas, Padang Besar, Rahmah Mohamad said the health initiative by the government showed concern for the settlers, especially during these uncertain economic times.

Rahmah, 73, said the government's seriousness to help showed it was sensitive to the settlers’ needs.

“Alhamdulillah, it means a lot to us (first-generation) settlers who are mostly old,“ she said.

Rozi Man, 67, concurred while expressing his gratitude for the government's efforts in looking after the welfare of the settlers.

In MALACCA, the chairman of the Federal Village Development and Security Committee (JPKKP) of Felda Hutan Percha, Alor Gajah, Nizam Baharom requested for the announced haemodialysis centres to be built in areas closer to Felda settlements to make it easier for patients to get treatment.

“In Malacca, the three Felda settlements are quite close to each other and it’s quite easy to go to the city.

“So, it is necessary to take into account Felda settlements which are further away (when planning the centres),“ he said.

Among the announcements made by Anwar today was the Rahmah Health Contribution (SKR) which involves an allocation of RM21.21 million, the construction of hemodialysis centres with an allocation of RM21 million, expenditure for operating street lights with a financial implication of RM7.7 million per year, and a diesel subsidy of RM36 million a year for three Felda settlements in Sabah.

He also announced the Digital Madani programme to empower the gig economy, resolutions to issues with regard to the PGBF scheme and efforts to help rubber smallholders switch to other commodity crops and expressed a commitment to dispose of 80 percent of Felda settlers' debts amounting to RM8.3 billion. -Bernama