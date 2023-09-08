Felda issues can be resolved if state and Federal govts are aligned: Ahmad Shabery

GUA MUSANG: The Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) is confident that some of the issues affecting settlers in Kelantan will be resolved if the state government is aligned with the federal government.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek (pix) said the situation in Pahang was clear proof of that.

“When the state and federal governments are aligned, problems can be resolved easily,” he added.

He said there had been some confusion among Felda settlers to issues facing them, which he attributed to the change in the country’s leadership over the past five years.

“But, for the future of Felda, we need a state government that is aligned with the federal government,“ he said after a ceramah (political talk) in Felda Chiku 3 here last night.

Ahmad Shabery said that with the change in the country’s political landscape, there was a need for the people to use their wisdom when exercising their rights.

He said many problems facing the settlers were still not resolved by the state government.

“This may be the last chance for the people of Kelantan to see a change. The people of Kelantan need change and a more planned development.

“We want a stable country, a state government that is aligned with the federal government. I believe the people of Kelantan are able to make a wise decision,“ he said.

He also expressed confidence that the Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would continue to work on resolving issues facing Felda and its settlers.

“It is the Unity Government that signed a special agreement recently to settle Felda’s debts,” he added. - Bernama