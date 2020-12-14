Felda’s cash flow issues to be raised in Parliament today

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s plan to restore the Federal Land Development Authority’s (Felda) cash flow and manage its corporate debt is among matters expected to be raised at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

According to the Order of the Meeting, the matter will be raised by Datuk Ahmad Nazlan Idris (BN-Jerantut) through a question to the Prime Minister.

Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) will ask the Prime Minister whether the government will publish the final report of the Electoral Reform Committee (ERC) to members of Parliament and the public.

Khoo also wants to know about the government’s move to reform and improve Malaysia’s electoral system and process as well as its timeline.

During the oral question and answer session, Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) will pose a question to the Women, Family and Community Development Minister on the child abuse statistics and measures to be taken to prevent its occurrence.

Meanwhile, the debate and winding up of the Supply Bill 2021 at the committee stage will also continue with three more ministries today, namely the Federal Territories Ministry, Defence Ministry and the Home Ministry.

The last week of the Dewan Rakyat sitting also saw several government and opposition MPs being placed under Home Surveillance Order (HSO) after having close contact with Covid-19 positive individuals.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, when contacted yesterday, confirmed the matter, but could not provide the total number of those involved.-Bernama