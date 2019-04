KUALA LUMPUR: The losses incurred by the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) have been described as ‘daylight robbery’ by director-general of the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC), Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed.

He said based on the salient points of the Felda White Paper tabled in Parliament by Economic Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali yesterday, this was a very sad matter to various parties, especially the Felda settlers.

“From that (mentioned) in the White Paper, if we look at the price and the process as stated by (YB) Azmin (when tabling the White Paper), it is really a sad thing for us, whereby an institution for people who should be protected had wastefully spent money ... that is our concern,” he told reporters when met at the National Institute of Public Administration (INTAN) auditorium, here today.

Earlier, Abu Kassim was a panellist at the ‘INTAN Leaders Talk Series (Ethics and Integrity) programme on the topic, ‘National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP): The Way Forward in Malaysia’.

The former Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner said if the laws were broken by any party to the extent of causing losses (to Felda), the government should take the necessary action against the perpetrators.

The White Paper themed, ‘Towards FELDA’s Sustainability’, lists, among others, several measures to be taken to improve governance, accountability, integrity and professionalism in Felda and its subsidiary and associate companies, including FGV and FIC.

When tabling the document, Mohamed Azmin said Felda needed to undertake reformation for good governance to return the agency to its esteemed position. — Bernama